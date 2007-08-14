Fantasy notebook: Busy preseason affects fantasy drafts

The first full week of preseason action is almost complete, and with it has come a number of stories and scenarios that will have major draft implications. As a result, our Monday version of the FantasyTraining Camp Notebook will focus on a checklist of the top 20 pieces of news that will affect fantasy football drafts.
- In what was the most important piece of fantasy football news from over the weekend, NFL Network analyst Adam Schefter reports that Larry Johnson and the Kansas City Chiefs are closer to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. The two sides have made "considerable progress" according to Schefter, so a finalized deal is much more realistic. While Johnson won't move ahead of LaDainian Tomlinson or Steven Jackson even when a deal is done, it will be easier for owners to take him with the third overall selection.
- The Washington Redskins received some positive news on Clinton Portis, who has been dealing with a case of knee tendonitis. He visited Dr. James Andrews, who believes Portis is on track for the knee to calm down and for the discomfort to fade. While it would be nice to see Portis involved in some contact drills in camp, it does seem that he should be fine for the team's regular-season opener vs. Miami. He remains a risk-reward pick in drafts, but Portis warrants a second- or third-round choice as a No. 2 fantasy back.
- Willie Parker has resumed practice after missing the Steelers' preseason opener vs. New Orleans due to knee discomfort. Fast Willie also said he does not think he'll need a surgical procedure on the knee after the end of the season. He would like to return to action this weekend in Washington, but Parker isn't sure the coaches will allow him to suit up for the contest. Fantasy owners should still consider Parker a solid No. 1 back and worth a first-round selection, but it's a good idea to handcuff him with Najeh Davenport.
- Thomas Jones was forced to leave Sunday's practice due to an unspecified leg ailment, but it doesn't seem to be serious. Jones, who didn't require X-rays on the leg, has missed just one game over the past two seasons. Barring setbacks, it appears safe to target the veteran runner in the second or third round of drafts, but this situation does highlight the importance of the backfield handcuff. As a result, owners who do land Jones should also look to select backup Leon Washington as insurance in the middle to late rounds.
- Cedric Benson made a solid preseason debut as the Bears' No. 1 runner with 23 yards on five carries in a 20-19 win over Houston. The former Texas standout also caught three passes as a receiver out of the backfield. With a featured role all but locked up in an offense that will lean on the run, Benson should be considered a viable breakout candidate and worth a second- or third -round pick as a No. 2 fantasy runner. Injuries have been a concern, however, so owners should look to add Adrian Peterson as insurance.
- Steve Smith caught one pass, a 5-yard touchdown toss from Jake Delhomme, in a 24-21 win over the Giants this past weekend. The top wide receiver on NFL.com's 2007 rank list, Smith is back to 100 percent and should produce monster numbers with Delhomme under center. The veteran was considered a bit of a disappointment last season, but Smith still recorded 83 receptions for 1,166 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 starts and without Delhomme for three weeks. Don't be shocked if he catches 100-plus passes in 2007.
- Reggie Bush, who recorded three catches and 41 all-purpose yards in a 13-10 loss to Buffalo, could be on the verge of a breakout season. The versatile back wasn't even a fantasy factor at times in his rookie season, but the fact that head coach Sean Payton has been lining up all over the field in the preseason is a real positive. Payton will utilize Bush in every aspect of the offensive attack as possible, whether it's as a runner, a receiver out of the backfield or in the slot, so look for the USC product to make some real noise.
- Packers rookie Brandon Jackson rushed for 57 yards on 16 carries and saw most of the work out of the backfield in a 13-9 win over Pittsburgh. While his 3.5 yards-per-carry average was less than impressive, the fact that Jackson is seeing significant time between the white lines is important to his development as an NFL runner. Vernand Morency, who is still out of action with an injured knee, remains the top name on the team's current depth chart but could easily lose that prominent status if he remains out of action.
- Reports out of Detroit indicate that Kevin Jones could remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) into the regular season due to an injured foot. Furthermore, it appears he has little to no chance to unseat Tatum Bell atop the depth chart before the Lions open the regular season in Oakland against the Raiders. While he has been running and doing some work in camp, Jones still hasn't been involved in any contact drills. Fantasy owners should now consider Bell, not Jones, a more viable No. 3 fantasy runner.
- Kellen Winslow caught just one pass for six yards in a 16-12 win over Kansas City, but the fact that he was on the field and didn't suffer setbacks was more relevant. Winslow endured a microfracture on his knee in the offseason, and some earlier reports had his availability for the start for the season opener in question. One of the most talented tight ends in the NFL, Winslow should be considered a top-five fantasy player at the position if he continues to play in preseason games without limitations or hindrances.
- Warrick Dunn, who underwent a surgical procedure on his back three weeks ago, was able to return to practice on Monday. The veteran worked with the second-team offense and was involved in all drills, so it seems that he will be available for the Falcons' regular-season opener in Minnesota. Jerious Norwood remains the more attractive choice in fantasy drafts and should see more carries than Dunn, but it looks as though a committee situation that includes Norwood, Dunn and rookie Jason Snelling is in the cards.
- Trent Green completed 6 of 15 passes for 60 yards and an interception in Miami's preseason opener vs. Jacksonville. His offensive line was porous, but Green still didn't look like a quarterback with three 4,000 yard seasons on his NFL resume. He remains the favorite to start in Week 1, but head coach Cam Cameron has decided to start Cleo Lemon, not Green, in Thursday night's preseason battle in Kansas City. If Green falters like this throughout the preseason, fantasy owners might want to avoid him even as a No. 2 option.
- Veteran wide receiver Terry Glenn is targeting the Cowboys' Aug. 30 preseason game at Minnesota to return from an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. While he isn't expected to practice anytime soon, Glenn should still see at least some work late in the preseason and will be available for the team's regular-season opener against the N.Y. Giants. Glenn, who has recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the first time in his NFL career, should be considered a viable No. 3 fantasy wideout barring setbacks.
- Veteran running back Chris Brown got the start ahead of LenDale White and rookie Chris Henry in the Titans' preseason opener against Washington. He rushed for 19 yards on nine carries, while White had an unimpressive 12 yards on six carries. Henry showed the most promise of the trio with 42 yards on 12 carries, but most of his work came against third-string players. Brown and White are the two best options for fantasy owners, but neither will be consistent in a situation that has committee written all over it.
- Jeff Garcia completed just 1 of 4 passes for four yards in his preseason debut with the Buccaneers. While the veteran seems to have a strangle hold on the top spot on the depth chart, Garcia is 37 and there is no guarantee that he'll be the same quarterback who thrived in Philadelphia's pass-laden offense of last season. Fantasy owners should consider Garcia no more than a high-end No. 3 fantasy quarterback -- and one that could lose his job in the regular season if he doesn't meet head coach Jon Gruden's expectations.
- Charlie Frye won head coach Romeo Crennel's infamous quarterback coin flip and started against the Chiefs over the weekend. Frye was impressive, completing 12 of 15 passes for 122 yards, and might have taken a step ahead of Derek Anderson in the battle for the top spot on the depth chart. Brady Quinn, who will see significant work in the Browns' next preseason contest, still has an outside chance to start but has more value in keeper leagues at this time. Neither Frye nor Anderson warrants much attention either.
- Tarvaris Jackson completed 8 of 11 passes for 83 yards and rushed for 25 yards on two carries in Minnesota's 13-10 loss to St. Louis. Head coach Brad Childress praised Jackson for his poise and improved confidence in the pocket, so it was a positive step in the development of this versatile quarterback. While he still warrants minimal consideration in most seasonal drafts, Jackson could develop into a viable option off the waiver wire as the regular season progresses or a one-week starter against weaker opponents.
- Daunte Culpepper wasn't impressive in his Raiders debut, completing 5 of 12 passes for 78 yards with two fumbles (one lost) in a 27-23 win over Arizona. Josh McCown and Andrew Walter both looked better than Culpepper, who seems to be a shell of the former fantasy stud he was while in Minnesota. McCown is the clear-cut favorite to start, but no quarterback in silver and black warrants consideration in seasonal drafts -- that includes JaMarcus Russell, who continues to hold out over contractual issues.
- Reports out of Cincinnati indicate that Quincy Wilson, not Kenny Watson, could see a bigger role in the Bengals' offense after Kenny Irons' season-ending knee injury. Watson could remain in a third-down role, while Wilson serves as the backup to Rudi Johnson. The loss of Irons helps the value of Johnson, who will again see most of the carries, but it does make it much harder to determine Johnson's true handcuff in larger fantasy leagues. Owners should be sure to keep tabs on this situation throughout the preseason.
- Reports out of Minnesota indicate that rookie wide receiver Sidney Rice isn't ready to make a serious impact between the white lines. In fact, Troy Williamson and Bobby Wade are now considered the favorites to start, so Rice will have to battle Martin Nance for the third spot on the depth chart. In an offense that will lean far more on the run than the pass, Rice now has little to no value in most seasonal drafts. The lone receiver that warrants consideration is Williamson, who is worth a late-round selection in most formats.