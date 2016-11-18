Fantasy news & notes: The Rob Gronkowski effect

One way or another you're going to stay woke.
Christine Michael, whom the Fantasy Stronghold glossed C-Woke after Seattle coaches said Michael had an "awakening" this offseason, was shockingly cut by the Seahawks this past week. But just as soon as he was about to be put to bed, the Packers came through and plucked him off waivers in a move that makes almost too much sense.
The Green Bay offense has been putting up points (about 27 points per game over their last four contests), but has a need at running back (sidebar: why won't they just let Ty Montgomery play running back full time?!?). And as the Wiz Kid from Wisconsin, Alex Gelhar, noted, even a "slow, injured, Eddie Lacy was averaging 5.1 yards per carry (ypc) in this offense."
Michael showed really good burst in Seattle's first three games of the season averaging 5.1 ypc over 45 totes. He slowed considerably as the season wore on and injuries mounted for Russell Wilson, allowing defenses to make the Seahawks one dimensional by stuffing the run and daring Wilson to throw.
The opportunity is there, as is the raw talent, but two big questions remain. Will Michael be able to pick up Green Bay's extensive play book and where is Michael's head at? He knew this year was a make-or-break year for him and said as much this offseason. Being cut outright by the Seahawks had to have impacted his confidence at least in some way.
If he finds his groove quickly, it's possible Michael could make an impact in the fantasy playoffs. If not? Well, don't be surprised if C-Woke is let go and finally goes back to sleep.
If you're a James Starks manager, I wouldn't fret at all for Week 10 and, given the circumstances, I have a good feeling Starks will remain the starter and have RB2 value till year's end.
NEWS: Speaking of Seattle, ESPN's Chris Mortensen is reporting that C.J. Prosise will remain Seattle's starter for the immediate future and that Thomas Rawls will be eased back in slowly. Yet, Pete Carroll said earlier in the week that Rawls was going to be "significantly involved."
- Fantasy spin: Common sense would lead us to lend more weight to the Mort report versus the coach speak from Carroll. Prosise racked up 153 total yards versus the Pats in Week 9 while Rawls has played in 1.5 games this season working his way back from a broken ankle and a broken fibula. The matchup isn't great this week as the Eagles give up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. On the flip side, opposing backs have averaged 4.4 yards per carry on the Philadelphia defense.
- Bottom line: For this week, expect Prosise to own the bulk of the running back snaps, but moving forward Rawls could work his way into a starting role and potentially dominate touches as he gets healthier.
NEWS: Rob Gronkowski reportedly suffered a perforated lung in Week 9 and is officially OUT for the Patriots' Week 10 tilt versus the Niners.
- Fantasy spin: Fire up Martellus Bennett with confidence, but expect wide variance. The San Francisco defense is essentially non-existent, meaning the Patriots will be able to do whatever they want offensively. LeGarrette Blount could see a heavy workload and Julian Edelman should be open quite a bit as well. We already saw Bennett's ceiling earlier this season against the Browns when he scored three times, and he could approach that again on Sunday.
NEWS: DeSean Jackson is still dealing with a shoulder injury, was a limited participant in practice Thursday, and will likely be a game-time decision versus Green Bay.
- Fantasy spin: If DJax plays, he'll be what he always is: a highly volatile fantasy option. Green Bay has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts and Washington throws the ball a ton. Jackson will have, at least in theory, chances to bust a big play. The explosive Cal product started the season hot averaging nearly 80 yards per game over his first three contests. Since then he's been quiet, averaging 35.6 yards per game and failing to top 55 receiving yards in each of his last five games.
- Bottom line: If Jackson doesn't go, it just means more targets for Jamison Crowder, Pierre Garcon and Jordan Reed. All three have between 62 and 65 targets on the year.
NEWS: Will Fuller (leg) practiced this week and looks like he will be good to go for the Monday night affair against Oakland.
- Fantasy spin: It's a terrific matchup, but unfortunately Fuller is playing with Brock Osweiler, owner of the league's third-worst quarterback rating. Think about how poorly Case Keenum has played. Then realize that Osweiler has a worse quarterback rating than him. Only Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Fitzpatrick have a worse rating. Despite working with elite speed (DeAndre Hopkins, Fuller, Braxton Miller) Osweiler somehow owns the lowest yards per pass attempt mark (5.6) in the NFL.
- Bottom line: Fuller has interesting upside given Oakland's struggles against the pass, but a terrifyingly low floor given the quarterback play. He has averaged 16 yards per game over his last three contests.
Other news and notes:Victor Cruz was back at practice this week and should be good to go Sunday versus the Bears. Chicago has given up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers over the last four weeks. View Cruz as a WR3 with upside.
Jeremy Maclin (groin) missed practice this week and sounds extremely unlikely to play Sunday versus Tampa Bay.
Chiefs' cornerback Marcus Peters missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a hip injury. It sounds like he'll play but any injury could mean good things for Mike Evans.