Fantasy news & notes: Should you start Doug Martin?

- Fantasy spin: Ingram is looking extremely dicey for Sunday. If he doesn't go, Tim Hightower all of a sudden becomes a sure-fire top-20 running back play with top-10 positional upside. Even though the Tampa run defense has been much improved over their last four games, I'm not sure it matters. After last week's debacle offensively, Drew Brees will be looking to sling it and Hightower could benefit with increased red-zone opportunities. Given that the Saints have mixed in Hightower a lot in the offense, even with a healthy Ingram, it's not the worst idea in the world to play Hightower in the flex just in case Ingram is active but can't finish the game.