Fantasy news & notes: Return of the running backs

- Fantasy spin:Ty Montgomery has been one of the most interesting players in fantasy this year going from undrafted to getting a handful of snaps at running back to creating a full-on fantasy firestorm on whether he should be RB eligible. And now the saga continues as Starks is set to return. It would be foolish to expect Starks to handle every down this week and moving forward but there is no question he will reduce Montgomery's opportunities in the backfield. Montgomery will still be on the field a lot but now as a part-time running back and a part-time third wide receiver. It all adds up to mean Montgomery could be a volatile week-to-week play moving forward.