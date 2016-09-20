Fantasy news & notes: RB apocalypse returns

- Fantasy spin: Melvin Gordon was a touch monster in college and it looks like he'll be the same in the pros with the versatile Woodhead out for the year and with the lack of options behind him in San Diego. Gordon has looked incredibly impressive early in his sophomore campaign and now has an opportunity to be a top-10 fantasy back given the sheer volume of work that will be available to him... well that and the fact that half the position group is seemingly laid up in hospital beds.