Fantasy news & notes: How high can Jeremy Hill go?

- Fantasy spin: In typical John Fox fashion, the Bears said Cutty is day-to-day, refusing to even rule him out for Week 12. It's important to remember that earlier in the season Cutler was also deemed "day to day" with a thumb injury and missed approximately six weeks before magically being healthy enough to play once Brian Hoyer went down with an injury of his own. As for the Miller angle, Logan Paulsen and Harvard rookie Ben Braunecker are next in line at the tight end position. Needless to say, neither can be trusted at this point in fantasy.