Fantasy news & notes: Coleman, Moncrief reactions

Donte Moncrief and Corey Coleman were two of the fantasy community's favorite breakout wide receivers this year, both are done for a month or more. Moncrief with a broken shoulder blade, Coleman with a broken hand. Jones, another sleeper darling, needs to be encased in bubble-wrap and protected at all costs.
Moncrief broke his scapula in Sunday's game versus the Broncos and is expected out for the next four to six weeks. Phillip Dorsett needs to be owned in all formats but an undercover beneficiary could be Jack Doyle.
There are already reports the team could move to more two-tight end sets and if that's the case there is reason to be optimistic about Doyle, a player that the team apparently loves to death.
A fourth-year player out of Western Kentucky, Doyle is a big target (6-foot-6, 265 pounds) with great hands (81 percent career catch rate). Then there's this: Colts' offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski is a former tight end and spent nine years in various places as a tight end's coach. He's coached the likes of Antonio Gates, Greg Olsen and Gary Barnidge.
Dwayne Allen will see a bump as well obviously, but is known primarily as a blocker and has never had more than 45 receptions or 521 yards in a season. For tight end-needy teams, I would legit add Doyle and see what happens.
Bold prediction: Doyle breaks out and posts Coby Fleener-type numbers (800 yards, 8 TD) by year's end.
For you Corey Coleman owners, sorry, I got nothing for you. I want no part of Terrelle Pryor playing with a third-string rookie quarterback. Pryor is a great athlete but also rocks an ugly 35 percent catch rate this year (30 percent for his career).
More news and notes:
NEWS: Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a torn right thumb ligament and needs surgery according to a report from WEEI's Mike Petraglia.
- Fantasy spin: Holy smokes, what is happening in New England??? There are literally no other listed quarterbacks on the Patriots depth chart at the moment, and Tom Brady is still one game away. Expect the team to lean heavily on LeGarrette Blount and the defense until Brady is eligible for return.
- *Bottom line: *At this point Julian Edelman is almost unplayable going into Week 4 and Rob Gronkowski, still dealing with a bad hamstring, is at best a matchup-based tight end given the anticipated low-volume passing attack.
NEWS: Austin Seferian-Jenkins was arrested early Friday morning on a DUI charge in Tampa. The arrest happened at around 4 a.m. and he remained in jail as of 9 a.m. (later released on bail). He was not seen at practice according to multiple reports. Seferian-Jenkins then tweeted out that he his time with the Bucs has come to an end. Seferian-Jenkins was previously arrested for a DUI charge back in 2013 when he was still playing for the University of Washington.
- Fantasy spin: It's disappointing news for ASJ as he was starting to put it together on the field. He faces a possible multiple-game suspension even if he signs with another team.
- Bottom line: Cut ASJ, obviously, but Cameron Brate is worth at least a look if you're desperate for a tight end.
NEWS: Sammy Watkins had his foot stepped on in walkthroughs, aggravating his injury according to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.
- Fantasy spin: Rex Ryan didn't officially rule him out for Sunday's home game against the Cardinals but said, "odds probably not real good that he plays." With Watkins out, Tyrod Taylor will see a potential downgrade in production and it's possible the team will run the ball even more given that one of their best receiving options is unlikely to play. LeSean McCoy will likely see more work but whether that translates into more production is questionable at best against a scary-good Cardinals defense.
- Bottom line: All the signs are pointing in the wrong direction meaning you should be looking to replace Watkins in your starting lineup.
NEWS: Chris Ivory was back at practice this week and is expected to make his season debut versus the Ravens.
- Fantasy spin:T.J. Yeldon has been ineffective on the ground thus far averaging a meager 2.4 yards per carry through two games so Ivory will be a welcome sight for the Jags offense. The Ravens have been pretty average against the run allowing 105 rushing yards per game with 4.5 yards per carry. Don't be surprised if Ivory ends up with between 15-20 touches and he'll get nearly all of the team's goal-line work.
- Bottom line: The touchdown upside makes Ivory a solid flex play even on limited touches.
NEWS: Antonio Gates is dealing with a hamstring injury and has missed practice all week. Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union Tribune is all but counting the veteran tight end out for Sunday's game road game versus the Colts.
- Fantasy spin: Gehlken also reported that rookie tight end Hunter Henry has had a good week of practice although I'm not sure he's worth a look. If Gates is out, both Travis Benjamin and Tyrell Williams get a boost in targets. The team has been ravaged by injuries but Philip Rivers is still a solid start versus a Colts defense that has been equally mangled by injuries.
- Bottom line: Get Gates out of your lineup and look to replace him with whatever is left on your waiver wire. Jack Doyle, as outlined above, is a solid option. Cameron Brate could be an option as well.
NEWS: Eric Decker practiced in full on Friday and is expected to play. Brandon Marshall, who is dealing with a knee injury, was limited in practice. Coach Todd Bowles says Marshall will be a game time decision.
- Bottom line: Given Marshall's track record I would be surprised if he doesn't play, and if he goes it'll be awfully hard to sit him.
NEWS: DeSean Jackson was back at practice Thursday and Friday after dealing with a sore groin. Coach Jon Gruden says D-Jax will be "ready to roll" Sunday versus the Giants.
- Bottom line: Jackson is still the No. 1 wide receiver option in a pass-crazy offense, and on volume alone, is almost a must-start flex play in standard leagues.
NEWS: Alshon Jeffery returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity and is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's road matchup against the Cowboys.
- Fantasy spin:Jay Cutler is listed as doubtful with a bad thumb despite reportedly lobbying to try and play. Brian Hoyer is the likely starter but in terms of fantasy, Alshon's value remains unchanged. Hoyer has a history of force-feeding his top wideout and that is unlikely to change with Alshon.
- Bottom line: Keep an eye on the game-time injury report but if Alshon plays, you almost have to play him.
Other news and notes:Tyler Eifert was back at practice this week in a limited capacity, if he is for some reason available on waivers, pick him up immediately.
Julio Jones missed another practice Friday with a calf injury but most expect him to play Monday night versus the Saints.
Doug Martin is officially listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the Rams.