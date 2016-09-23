Fantasy news & notes: Coleman, Moncrief reactions

NEWS: Austin Seferian-Jenkins was arrested early Friday morning on a DUI charge in Tampa. The arrest happened at around 4 a.m. and he remained in jail as of 9 a.m. (later released on bail). He was not seen at practice according to multiple reports. Seferian-Jenkins then tweeted out that he his time with the Bucs has come to an end. Seferian-Jenkins was previously arrested for a DUI charge back in 2013 when he was still playing for the University of Washington.