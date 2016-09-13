Fantasy news & notes: A world without Keenan Allen

- Fantasy spin: Wilson's fantasy value in Week 1 was saved by a late, game-winning touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin. Wilson finished with 258 passing yards, a touchdown and two turnovers. It was ugly on both sides and largely disappointing stat line for Wilson considering he was playing at home versus a Miami defense that was not projected to be very good this season. There are some long-term concerns as well considering the offensive line was graded as possibly the worst in the NFL. Remember that last year Wilson started the season extremely slowly as the line took time to gel before going berserk in the second half.