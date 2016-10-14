Fantasy news and notes: what Packers will we see?

Let me tell you, while I am straight jacked for this Dallas at Green Bay game from a real-life perspective, I am dreading it from a fantasy point of view.
Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson, and Eddie Lacy are the lynchpins to a lot of fantasy teams this year and Ezekiel Elliott has been going off and might legit finish the year as the fantasy MVP.
That being said it's a game that could kill fantasy rosters this week.
Managers relying on Zeke to post big numbers need the rookie to overcome a defense that is literally the stingiest to fantasy running backs. The Packers are allowing just 9.45 fantasy points per game to the position and a minuscule 2.18 yards per carry.
Meanwhile, the Dallas offense has been grinding out first downs four yards at a time and Dak Prescott has been amazing at protecting the ball. Pretty smart for Dallas, given the team's roster composition on defense, but the drain on the clock and long fields have choked the life out of opposing offenses.
Opponents manage an average of just 60 offensive plays per game against Dallas which is tied for the sixth-fewest in the league. Fewer plays mean fewer opportunities for stats. Doubling down on the bad news, Green Bay already do not run a whole lot of plays averaging just 62.75 plays per game, good for 11th fewest.
So what does this mean for Green Bay? Well, Lacy has a hurt ankle already and while he has been optimistic all week about playing, he was limited to mostly just running on the side during practice this week. I'd be fearful of how many carries he actually gets Sunday. If you can bench him (probably not) I don't hate the move.
James Starks is also dealing with an injury and it could force Green Bay to do what they're built to do anyway; throw the ball with impunity.
Will it be effective, though? The offense has been shockingly stagnant for long stretches all season and it starts with Rodgers.
Known for his uncanny accuracy, Rodgers has struggled mightily connecting with his receivers this year. Since becoming a full-time starter, he's never had a completion percentage below 60 percent. This year, four games in, he sits at 56 percent.
Rodgers can absolutely find magic in a hurry, especially at Lambeau, even more so against a relatively soft defense like the Dallas Cowboys. But given the slow pace of play and the Packers' relative struggles on offense, don't be shocked if they don't have a big statistical day.
Other news and notes
NEWS: Theo Riddick has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs the Rams with an ankle injury. Backup back Dwayne Washington, dealing with his own sprained ankle, did return to practice and is expected to play.
- Fantasy spin: Washington is a high-risk, high-reward play versus a Rams defense that has been so-so versus running backs. They are middle of the road (15th) in fantasy points allowed to running backs but allow a solid 4.41 yards per carry. If Washington can splash into the end zone, the yardage should be there.
- Bottom line: The specter of Justin Forsett looms as well but considering he has been with the team all of a week, it's fair to assume Washington will get a lot of work.
NEWS: Rashad Jennings is expected back vs the Ravens but is listed as questionable with a thumb injury. Jennings told reporters "we're rocking this week."
- Bottom line: The running back position has become a barren wasteland (again) so you're probably forced to play him in 12-team leagues but I wouldn't feel great about it.
NEWS: Cam Newton has practiced in full but hasn't been fully cleared from the league's concussion protocol, and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Saints. Running back Jonathan Stewart told reporters he's "ready to go."
- *Bottom line: *Wait for Sunday's injury reports but as of right now, fire up both Cam and J-Stew with extreme confidence.
NEWS: Jordan Reed who remains in the league's concussion protocol, did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for the team's game versus the Eagles.
- Fantasy spin: It doesn't look like Reed will be out there Sunday. The loss of Reed could mean more targets for Desean Jackson who goes into the game with a solid revenge narrative. This also knocks down Kirk Cousins a bit and I would look elsewhere for a stream considering Philadelphia has limited opposing quarterbacks to just 10 fantasy points per game, the second-fewest in the league.
- Fantasy spin: It was a gross backfield committee in Week 5 versus a banged up Chargers' defense. Despite my best efforts to hype them, the combination of DeAndre Washington, Jalen Richard and Jamize Olawale combined for just 89 rush yards on 3.6 yards per carry.
- *Bottom line: *I probably wouldn't touch anyone in this backfield with Murray out, but still think Washington poses the best upside option and is a viable play in PPR formats.
NEWS: Tyler Eifert will miss yet another game as he continues to come back from ankle and back injuries.
- Fantasy spin: It feels like we've been saying the same things about him for the past four weeks: he's close, for reals, you guys! It's been frustrating for sure but at this point, if you've held on, just hold on a bit longer.
-* Bottom line:* The position group has been an absolute train wreck this year and if he comes back and is even at 75 percent, Eifert could be a game-changer for fantasy rosters.
Other news and notes:
Colin Kaepernick is set to start versus the Bills. This comes after he and the team restructured his deal to essentially take out injury guarantees.