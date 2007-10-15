Fantasy Monday morning quarterback: Warner takes a fall

While Tomlinson (44 points) and Larry Johnson (17 points) both had improved numbers, the real tale of the weekend for backs was Adrian Peterson. He rushed for 224 yards on 20 carries (11.2 YPC) and scored three touchdowns in a win over Chicago. With all respect to Tomlinson, Peterson looks like the next great runner in the NFL. He'll be one of the top five picks in all draft next season. This week was also a good one for Maurice Jones-Drew, who scored 29 points on 184 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against Houston. A bust for the first few weeks, MJD has now posted solid numbers in consecutive contests and should be active in Week 7. DeAngelo Williams (18 points) broke out in Arizona with 121 yards and one touchdown and rounds out the top five backs.