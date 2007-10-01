Fantasy Monday morning quarterback: QBs continue to rule

Before we talk further about backs, let's focus on the real heroes of Week 4 -- the quarterbacks. Tony Romo led the position with 37 points on 339 yards and four total touchdowns. He has become a must-start option in all leagues. Daunte Culpepper threw for an awful 75 yards in Miami, but he scored five touchdowns against his old team. Too bad he was active in a mere 13 percent of NFL.com leagues. He'll be a hot name on the waiver wire this week. Peyton Manning (31 points), Brett Favre (23 points) and Matt Hasselbeck (21 points) round out the top five at the position. Favre, who broke Dan Marino's all-time record for touchdown passes on Sunday, has been one of this season's best draft values. After four weeks, he is on pace to throw for 4,800-plus yards and 32 touchdowns. The veteran has become a must-start across the board.