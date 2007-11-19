Fantasy Monday morning QB: Manning, L.T. headline Week 11

Willis McGahee (18 points), who is in the midst of his best statistical season, Jamal Lewis (18 points), Earnest Graham (16 points) and Joseph Addai (16 points) complete the top five backs. Lewis is on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards for the fifth time in his career, and his matchups in the fantasy postseason are unreal. In Weeks 14 to 16, he faces the N.Y. Jets, Buffalo and Cincinnati. None of those three teams ranks higher than 20th against the run. If you can still make trades in your league, I'd make an offer for Lewis now. Graham rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown in a win over Atlanta and has a combined 510 all-purpose yards and two scores in his last four starts. It's clear that he'll retain the top spot on the Tampa Bay depth chart even with Michael Pittman back in the mix, so Graham is now a viable No. 2 fantasy runner in most formats.