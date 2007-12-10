Fantasy Monday morning QB: Brady does it again

One of the best sleepers of the season has been Ryan Grant (21 points), who slashed Oakland for 156 yards and one touchdown. He is now second in fantasy points to Tomlinson on NFL.com over the past three weeks. Samkon Gado (21 points) was a pleasant surprise, as he started in place of an injured Jesse Chatman and found the end zone twice for Miami. He's now worth a roster spot in most formats. Fred Taylor (19 points) has been on fire over the past three weeks, and LenDale White (19 points) rebounded from some bad performances and shined in a loss to San Diego. Brian Westbrook (18 points) and Rudi Johnson (15 points), who has bounced back in recent weeks, were also productive starters at the position.