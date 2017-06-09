Fantasy mock draft No. 2: Michael Fabiano's analysis

While quarterbacks score the most points in the world of fantasy football, the position is so deep that even some of the best signal-callers were picked late or not at all. Ben Roethlisberger was drafted in the last round. So was Tyrod Taylor, who has ranked in the top 10 in fantasy points in each of the last two seasons. Popular sleeper Carson Wentz wasn't selected, and the same went for the trio of Eli Manning, Carson Palmer or Blake Bortles. Think about that. All three of those quarterbacks were in the top 10 in fantasy points at their position in 2015. Heck, Palmer and Bortles were in the top five!