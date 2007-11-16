Fantasy matchups: Warner, Taylor are nice options

Suit 'em up: The Redskins' best bet is to run the ball, control the clock and keep Dallas' offense on the field. Heck, that's Joe Gibbs' philosophy every week. But Clinton Portis has 66 carries for 333 yards the last two weeks, and will probably get 25 carries or so this week (barring a blowout). The Cowboys are better against the run (fifth) than the pass (16th), but don't be fooled -- they're blowing people out and making teams throw the ball to catch up. Go ahead and start Jason Campbell, who played very well last week (three TDs).