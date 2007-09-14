Fantasy matchups: Brees should bounce back

Suit 'em up: No Manning? Bad news. But the team might find that Derrick Ward is a better all-around back than running back Brandon Jacobs. Ward is more like Tiki Barber in that he can get outside and catch the ball. If Manning is out, Ward actually might get a chance to carry the offense. Jeremy Shockey is still a safe start, as backup quarterback Jared Lorenzen will look to dump the ball off if he gets in trouble. Plaxico Burress, though, might not be if Manning is sidelined.