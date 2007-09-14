Fantasy matchups: Brees should bounce back

By Derick Moss
Indanapolis (1-0) at Tennessee (1-0)
1 p.m., CBS
SCOUTING THE COLTS
Suit 'em up: The Titans are going to be solid up front this season, but the secondary will be tested by Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. Tight end Dallas Clark is essentially the third receiver.
SCOUTING THE TITANS
Suit 'em up: Vince Young must play better this week, because Chris Brown isn't likely to rush for 175 yards again, though he's not a bad play. Young is a No. 2 quarterback option, but a good shot-in-the-dark pick is Brandon Jones -- Young's got to throw the ball to somebody, and Jones has the most playmaking ability of any outside receiver on the roster.
Sit 'em down: LenDale White gobbled up 66 yards last week, but the Colts figure to make stopping the run job No. 1. He'll get fewer yards than Brown, and maybe Young. Eric Moulds needs to prove he's still a legit threat.
New Orleans (0-1) at Tampa Bay (0-1)
1 p.m. EST, CBS
SCOUTING THE SAINTS
Suit 'em up: Drew Brees is 3-0 vs. the Bucs with four touchdowns and no picks, but expect Deuce McAllister and Reggie Bush to have big days -- the Bucs defense is thin and will be on the field a lot Sunday. Marques Colston is a safe play, and Eric Johnson is a good play, too. The New Orleans defense isn't even out of the question if you're desperate.
Sit 'em down: It's hard not to like most of the Saints this week, but Devery Henderson is not a great play against the kind of deep-safety coverage the Bucs play. As the flanker, Henderson's outside routes could get taken away, much like what Tampa did to Seattle flanker Deion Branch last week as he was held without a catch.
SCOUTING THE BUCCANEERS
Suit 'em up: Tampa Bay has few playmakers on offense with Carnell Williams ailing. Joey Galloway is the closest the Buccaneers have, and he scored three touchdowns in two games against New Orleans last year.
Sit 'em down: Jeff Garcia looks primed for an injury behind a horrid offensive line. Michael Pittman might get carries in Williams' place, but he's not a good No. 2 option.
San Francisco (1-0) at St. Louis (0-1)
1 p.m., CBS
SCOUTING THE 49ERS
Suit 'em up: The 49ers are a power team on offense, and Frank Gore is a great play against the finesse front of St. Louis. Vernon Davis is set up for a big day, as well, and Arnaz Battle is becoming quarterback Alex Smith's favorite target.
Sit 'em down: Ashley Lelie might not be a factor at all this season, and Taylor Jacobs won't be, either.
SCOUTING THE RAMS
Suit 'em up: The 49ers defense is not as physical as the other side of the ball, and St. Louis needs to play better this week at home. Steven Jackson will get as many touches Sunday as any back in the league, and Torry Holt is a No. 1 option, as usual. Don't expect a 300-yard game from Marc Bulger.
Sit 'em down: Drew Bennett has been banged up in practice all week, and even Isaac Bruce is a stretch at this point. The 49ers defense might turn out to be as good as any in the NFC West.
Buffalo (0-1) at at Pittsburgh (1-0)
1 p.m., CBS
SCOUTING THE BILLS
Suit 'em up: Don't expect much offense from Buffalo. Marshawn Lynch ran for 90 yards last week and is going to get the ball in the red zone a lot this season.
Sit 'em down: J.P. Losman is a threat to turn it over a few times Sunday, and as much as the Bills will need Lee Evans, he'll be blanketed by Ike Taylor. He could be a factor in garbage time, however, so he's still worth a start.
SCOUTING THE STEELERS
Suit 'em up: Full steam ahead on your usual starters, as the Bills are injured on defense, especially at linebacker and cornerback. That means Heath Miller is a safe start, and Santonio Holmes is as well.
Sit 'em down: I like all the Steelers this week, actually. If you're looking for a player to cut, Nate Washington is now clearly No. 4 on the team's depth chart.
SCOUTING THE PACKERS
Suit 'em up: Brandon Jackson will get plenty of touches Sunday with Vernand Morency ailing. Brett Favre is a solid play, but a nice addition in your league might be James Jones, who gets a nice matchup and is a breakout candidate. If Manning doesn't play, the Packers defense becomes a clear No. 1 option.
Sit 'em down: Morency won't be healthy even if he suits up. Donald Lee might be overlooked as Favre looks more downfield.
SCOUTING THE GIANTS
Suit 'em up: No Manning? Bad news. But the team might find that Derrick Ward is a better all-around back than running back Brandon Jacobs. Ward is more like Tiki Barber in that he can get outside and catch the ball. If Manning is out, Ward actually might get a chance to carry the offense. Jeremy Shockey is still a safe start, as backup quarterback Jared Lorenzen will look to dump the ball off if he gets in trouble. Plaxico Burress, though, might not be if Manning is sidelined.
Sit 'em down: Lorenzen is not worth a shot against a solid Packers pass defense, and Amani Toomer won't get nine catches this week.
Atlanta (0-1) at Jacksonville (0-1)
1 p.m., FOX
SCOUTING THE FALCONS
Suit 'em up: The Jaguars run defense looked vulnerable last week, but odds are it won't happen again. Jerious Norwood is probably a better option than Warrick Dunn this week, and perhaps the rest of the season as well. The Falcons aren't throwing the ball downfield, but Alge Crumpler is working his way back to being a No. 1 option again.
Sit 'em down: No Falcons wide receiver is worth a shot these days, and Joey Harrington won't get much time in the pocket Sunday.
SCOUTING THE JAGUARS
Suit 'em up: Expect a bounce back for Maurice Jones-Drew and Fred Taylor. The Jags aren't changing their offense because of one bad week, so both will get shots at touchdowns against a small Falcons defense.
Sit 'em down: David Garrard isn't going to be asked to win many games for Jacksonville; he'll be asked not to lose them. The strategy figures to be pound the running game, so only Dennis Northcutt is a viable option.
Cincinnati (1-0) at Cleveland (0-1)
1 p.m., CBS
SCOUTING THE BENGALS
Suit 'em up: Carson Palmer owns the Browns (13 TDs in six games) and will pile up numbers Sunday. Chad Johnson is a safe bet to do something stupid and also catch a touchdown pass. Rudi Johnson kills Cleveland.
Sit 'em down: Just about everyone's safe to start, but T.J. Houshmandzadeh is nursing a sore knee. This would be a nice game to rest, and he could if the Bengals score early and often -- of course, he could be part of that, too, in just one half.
SCOUTING THE BROWNS
Suit 'em up: Kellen Winslow might be grumpy, but he's also the first option in a dreadul passing game. New quarterback Derek Anderson gets one week to earn a start next week, and he could even have decent numbers against a very average Bengals unit. Braylon Edwards might be worthy of a spot start.
Sit 'em down: Jamal Lewis looks like he's finished as a viable fantasy running back. The Browns defense, much-ballyhooed in some quarters this preseason, will get torched Sunday.
Houston (1-0) at Carolina (1-0)
1 p.m., CBS
SCOUTING THE TEXANS
Suit 'em up: Matt Schaub saw Carolina twice a year as a Falcons backup, so he knows how the defense works. It would be a surprise if he had big statistical day, but he might have a couple of touchdown throws in him. One of Carolina's weaknesses has been stopping the tight end, so Owen Daniels is a good play.
Sit 'em down: The Panthers will make stopping the run their top priority, and will crowd the box, yielding some one-on-one coverage in the secondary. Good for wide receivers, but bad for Ahman Green and Ron Dayne.
SCOUTING THE PANTHERS
Suit 'em up: Carolina was great last week in St. Louis, especially Jake Delhomme. Here's a stat: Delhomme is 4-1 with seven touchdowns in his last five games against AFC teams. Steve Smith is always a must-start, but Jeff King is still flying under the radar. Drew Carter had a two-touchdown game last week and might be getting more looks if Smith is double-covered. Carolina's defense is a good option this week.
Sit 'em down: The Panthers running back situation is as follows: DeShaun Foster starts, DeAngelo Williams will play late in halves and on long drives, serving as fresh legs. Neither is a No. 1 option. Keary Colbert is listed as the team's No. 2 receiver, but he better not be yours.
Seattle (1-0) at Arizona (0-1)
4:05 p.m., FOX
SCOUTING THE SEAHAWKS
Suit 'em up: Shaun Alexander is a little beat up, but his backup, Maurice Morris, is in even worse shape. Although the Cardinals had decent defensive stats last week against San Francisco, their true colors showed late when Alex Smith broke through his shell. Matt Hasselbeck should be efficient on Sunday, and Marcus Pollard might be a No. 1 tight end before the season is over.
Sit 'em down: Coach Mike Holmgren took the blame for Deion Branch's no-catch effort last week, so Branch likely will get a few more thrown his way this week, we would presume. That means no other Seattle wide receiver has much of a chance, and Branch isn't a No. 1 option at any rate.
SCOUTING THE CARDINALS
Suit 'em up: Arizona doesn't want to be a run-and-gun offense as much as it wants a controlled passing game and rushing balance. That's good for Edgerrin James and Anquan Boldin, who excels in tight coverage.
Sit 'em down: The flip side of Arizona's philosophical change is that deep-threat Larry Fitzgerald doesn't get as many shots down the field. Matt Leinart is erratic, though he's been better at home.
Minnesota (1-0) at Detroit (1-0)
4:05 p.m., FOX
SCOUTING THE VIKINGS
Suit 'em up: Rookie Adrian Peterson won't miss a beat even if Chester Taylor returns. This guy's a star already. Bobby Wade could be a sneaky option -- Minnesota's never going to be a passing team, but Detroit's defense is the worst in this division. Deep, deep sleeper? What better place for overpaid Visanthe Shiancoe to start earning his cash?
SCOUTING THE LIONS
Suit 'em up: Jon Kitna was out of his mind last week in Oakland. He won't be as good this week, though he's still a No. 1 option in many leagues. Mike Williams figures to play better this week, and Mike Furrey has torn up Minnesota.
Sit 'em down: Tatum Bell had a nice opener, but Minnesota's defense is tough on the run. Rookie Calvin Johnson won't see as many chances this week as the third or fourth option in the passing game if the Vikings can establish the run and control the clock.
SCOUTING THE JETS
Suit 'em up: With Chad Pennington questionable, the Jets are really going to struggle on offense against Baltimore. But this game figures to be low scoring, and the Jets defense might actually be worth a waiver-wire addition. Thomas Jones is not as good an option as his backup, Leon Washington, who will catch some passes this week.
Sit 'em down: Pennington's backup, Kellen Clemens, might be swallowed whole by the Ravens. That means Laveranues Coles and Jerricho Cotchery are risky.
SCOUTING THE RAVENS
Suit 'em up: Kyle Boller likely gets the nod ahead of the injured Steve McNair, and he's actually an option if you need a last-minute quarterback. The Jets are not great on the corners, making Demetrius Williams a sneaky option. And definitely get the Ravens defense in the lineup, as it appears Ray Lewis is going to play.
Sit 'em down: Mark Clayton is playing hurt and having a tough time getting open. And is it just us, or does Musa Smith seem like as good a player as Willis McGahee right now?
Kansas City (0-1) at Chicago (0-1)
4:15 p.m., CBS
SCOUTING THE CHIEFS
Suit 'em up: Not much to see here. Kansas City could be the worst team in the AFC this season. But the Bears defense has some issues -- Mike Brown is gone for the year, and it dealt Chris Harris to Carolina. That said, the Chiefs have so few weapons other than Larry Johnson, and even he's not a safe play against this defense with his offensive line.
Sit 'em down: Not that many were starting quarterback Damon Huard anyway, but don't do it this week. Dwayne Bowe is going to be the Chiefs' best wide-receiver option this season, but not this week.
SCOUTING THE BEARS
Suit 'em up: The Bears defense might set a season-high in fantasy points. Cedric Benson will get every opportunity to have a big day, and Bernard Berrian is the team's best receiving option and makes plays down the field.
Sit 'em down: Rex Grossman is too inconsistent to take a chance on, even against this defense. The Bears can win Sunday by by being ultra-conservative, so why shouldn't they be?
Oakland (0-1) at Denver (1-0)
4:15 p.m., CBS
SCOUTING THE RAIDERS
Suit 'em up: LaMont Jordan looks sharp early, catching nine balls last week. If he keeps getting 25 touches a game, he'll deliver, and is a good play Sunday. Zach Miller could be an option, and might catch 50 balls this season if you're thin at tight end.
Sit 'em down: Ronald Curry could very well establish himself this year as a Top-10 receiver, but he won't do much against Champ Bailey on Sunday. Josh McCown won't throw for 300 yards against this team -- in fact, 200 seems like a longshot.
SCOUTING THE BRONCOS
Suit 'em up: Oakland's pass defense is overrated, and Jay Cutler is getting better every week. Javon Walker is Denver's top receiver, but don't overlook Brandon Marshall, who is 6-foot-4 and a nice target against smaller defensive backs. Travis Henry is the clear No. 1 running back, but keep an eye on his backup, Selvin Young, who might get a few more carries this week.
Sit 'em down: It's hard not to like most of the Broncos this Sunday. One guy you might let go is running back Mike Bell, whose lost his job as a backup running back and likely won't get too many touches this year with the emergence of Young.
Dallas (1-0) at Miami (0-1)
4:05 p.m., FOX
SCOUTING THE COWBOYS
Suit 'em up: Tony Romo is at the helm of a multi-faceted offense that will rank among the NFC leaders this year. Miami is a tough matchup because the Dolphins can get to the quarterback. Romo, though, can spread it around. Jason Witten (116 yards and a TD last week) is a must-start, and Terrell Owens is solid start. Marion Barber could be more valuable than Julius Jones all season.
Sit 'em down: Don't touch the Cowboys defense, no matter how tempting it can be with Miami on the other sideline. Also, a lot of folks are plugging in Patrick Crayton, Terry Glenn's backup, this week. But don't expect a huge game -- Miami's defense is a little better than the Giants'defense, and Crayton is still Romo's third or fourth option on most plays.
SCOUTING THE DOLPHINS
Suit 'em up: Trent Green put the ball in the air 38 times last week, and Chris Chambers is his top target. Both should excel against a worrisome Dallas secondary. For Ronnie Brown, he needs his team to play with a lead so he can get more than the 11 carries he had last week. And then he needs to make good use of them so he can hold off Jesse Chatman, who had seven rushes last week.
Sit 'em down: Marty Booker is a deep threat the team rarely uses, and Ted Ginn is the fastest guy on the team who is nothing more than a kick returner. Miami's offense has a first-class identity crisis.
San Diego (1-0) at New England (1-0)
8:15 p.m., NBC
SCOUTING THE CHARGERS
Suit 'em up: LaDainian Tomlinson is averaging 130 yards a game and has seven touchdowns in four games against New England. Antonio Gates is always a must-play, but Philip Rivers might even be a solid starter this week as the Pats key on Tomlinson.
Sit 'em down: This isn't the best matchup for the San Diego defense, but you'll probably have to take your chances with it. Also, no wide receiver except Vincent Jackson is worth a look.
SCOUTING THE PATRIOTS
Suit 'em up: Tom Brady is facing a tough pass defense on Sunday. Randy Moss won't sneak up on San Diego, but Wes Welker seems to sneak up on everybody.
Sit 'em down: Jabar Gaffney and Donte' Stallworth are going to get their fair share of catches, but not as many as Moss or Welker. Laurence Maroney is an OK play, but don't expect a big day. Don't look for the Pats defense to make as many big plays Sunday as it did last week.
Washington (1-0) at Philadelphia (1-0)
8:30 p.m., ESPN
SCOUTING THE REDSKINS
Suit 'em up: Ladell Betts had 171 yards the last time he met Philly, and Clinton Portis has five touchdowns in four games against the Eagles, and both will get touches on Sunday. Antwaan Randle El had a nice game last week, but look for Santana Moss to get in on the action a little more this week.
Sit 'em down: Jason Campbell is good at throwing the deep ball, but he's still learning how to manage a game. He won't be asked to do much on Monday night. Chris Cooley wasn't a favorite target of Campbell's last week.
SCOUTING THE EAGLES
Suit 'em up: Donovan McNabb has 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in his last five games against Washington. He's spreading the ball around again, but Brian Westbrook is still a solid option. Reggie Brown caught two touchdowns in one game against the Skins last year and is Philly's top threat down the field. Philly's defense might be a strong play this week, as well.
Sit 'em down: Jason Avant and Kevin Curtis might not get as many chances Monday as they had a week ago. L.J. Smith might not play, and stay away even if he does.