Fantasy mailbag: Who comes after A.D. and Foster?

If Adrian Peterson and Arian Foster are the first two picks (in some order), who is the third overall pick? - @ErikDWater (via Twitter)
Michael Fabiano: To me, the third overall pick in standard leagues should be Marshawn Lynch. He's seen his fantasy point totals increase in each of the last three seasons, and at 27 he's still in the prime of his career. So experts out there would argue that he loses some of his luster because of the division he plays, but did you see the numbers he put up against the San Francisco 49ers last season? If you didn't, well, he had a pair of 100-yard rushing performances. The man is matchup-proof and has no real competition for carries in an offense that will lean on him often.
With everything going down in New England, is it time to move Danny Amendola up in the rankings? - C. Farley (via Facebook)
M.F.: Absolutely. I have moved him into the top 20 among wideouts in both standard and PPR leagues, and I would have pushed him up even further if it weren't for the fact that his proneness to injuries is an issue. Over the last two years, Amendola has missed a combined 20 games due to various ailments. If he is able to avoid injuries, however, this kid could push 90-100 catches with Tom Brady throwing him the football.
M.F.: I love Bush's situation in Detroit. This offense loves to throw the football, making the former USC standout a threat to catch 70-plus passes in 2013. Still, I see him as more of a fourth-round pick - that's where he landed in my most recent mock draft. The one thing that does concern me with Bush is that he's going to be playing on turf again. The last time he played on turf was with the New Orleans Saints, and his proneness to injuries on that surface was well documented. He was more durable in Miami, but of course, the Dolphins' home games are on natural grass. Draft him as a No. 2 runner.
I know you preach on waiting for a quarterback, but aren't you worried about the constant turnover atop the running back position? Isn't it smarter to go with the guaranteed points in Round 1? - E. Mack (via Facebook)
M.F.: You're right, there is typically a good amount of turnaround among the top running backs. However, all of the current best backs in fantasy football have one thing in common - youth. Among the 10-best players at the position, Peterson is the oldest at the age of 28. Furthermore, Doug Martin, Trent Richardson and Alfred Morris are all just second-year runners. That means there's more reason to believe that these players can continue to get the job done in the stat sheets. You also have to keep in mind the issue of relative value - fantasy leaguers will be able to land a solid No. 1 quarterback past the fifth round. In fact, I landed Matt Ryan in Round 9 of the recent NFL Fantasy LIVE mock draft. The best runners still on the board at that time were all backups. I always tell people that you should draft your team you way, but I just don't see the point in taking a quarterback in Round 1 - or even in one of the first five to eight rounds.
M.F.: If you've been reading my columns this offseason, you know that I love Miller this season. With that said, I won't reach for him in drafts. If I can land him in the fifth or sixth round as a borderline No. 2 or 3 fantasy back, I'll be thrilled.
Is it time to be concerned about Ray Rice? I don't like hearing that he's going to lose carries to Bernard Pierce! Should I keep C.J. Spiller ahead of him? - N. Garcia (via Facebook)
M.F.: I'm skeptical of all this talk about Rice losing carries. This guy has been the centerpiece of the Ravens offense for the last several seasons, and both he and the team have had quite a bit of success. Rice is still in the prime of his career at 26, and he's carried the ball 300-plus times just once in his time at the NFL level. To me, he's still a top-five overall pick in both standard and PPR formats - and I'd still keep him ahead of Spiller.
What are your thoughts on Robert Griffin III? If he is back in time for Week 1, where would you draft him? - @KinKhan209 (via Twitter)
M.F.: All the reports I have heard about RGIII have been positive, and it's looking more and more like he will be back in time for Week 1. If we assume that is the case, it would be hard to pass on the talented quarterback if he fell past the fifth or sixth round. But remember, I also prefer to wait on drafting a signal-caller.
I plan to draft a running back in the first round and a wide receiver in the second. Here's my question - what should I do if a stud runner like Trent Richardson or Alfred Morris falls into the second round? Would you pass on the wideout and take a second running back? - M. Monzon (via Facebook)
M.F.: This all depends on your draft position - I would be shocked if Richardson or Morris fell to the middle or late portions of Round 2. But if Calvin Johnson and A.J. Green were drafted and I could pair Lynch with Richardson, for example, that would be tough to pass up. In this sort of scenario, though, you would have to grab wide receivers with your next two picks - you could probably end up with a combination of Andre Johnson and Marques Colston.
Who has more fantasy value - Jamaal Charles with coach Andy Reid or LeSean McCoy without him? - @george_ob (via Twitter)
M.F.: This one is very close, but I'm going with Charles. Both backs have similar appeal as versatile athletes who can catch 50-plus passes for their respective teams. Even though Reid had the reputation for not running the ball enough with the Philadelphia Eagles, his backs still put up nice fantasy totals due to their presence in the pass attack. That means Charles could be on the cusp of a season similar to the one he recorded in 2010 when he posted 45 catches and close to 2,000 scrimmage yards. Charles also has little competition for backfield touches, while McCoy could lose some work to Bryce Brown.
M.F.: From a talent perspective, I think he can be a pretty solid No. 3 fantasy wideout this season. He clearly had a nice rapport with RGIII in 2012, and that rapport should only continue to build this summer. My concern is with his recent proneness to injuries. He's coming off shoulder surgery and missed time last year with a foot ailment that still has the potential to be a problem. To me, Garcon is a risk-reward selection worthy of a middle-round pick.
