Fantasy mailbag: Tomlinson or Westbrook?

M.F.: It looks like Vinny Testaverde will start for Carolina if he's able, and that's good news for Smith. In fact, anything outside of David Carr (even Matt Moore) would make Smith more attractive as a starter. I'd use the veteran wideout against the Niners and Marshall, who has been hot in recent weeks, against the Raiders. The third wideout to start is Galloway, who turns into Superman against this week's opponent, New Orleans. In his past five starts against the Saints, the ageless wonder has 455 yards and an impressive eight touchdowns. Earlier this season, Galloway went for 135 yards and two scores against them.