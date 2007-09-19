Fantasy mailbag: Time to sit the studs?

M.F.: Since you have good backfield depth (I'll assume the Adrian Peterson you mentioned is from Minnesota and not Chicago), it makes sense to trade from that depth in order to improve another part of your roster. I would first offer just Hasselbeck and Lynch for Brady and see what happens. If that offer is rejected, then I'd take it a step further and add Porter to the deal. You always want to offer less than you're willing to part with in the initial offer. If you do land Brady, I would make sure to fill the one or two vacant roster spots as soon as possible. One move you might want to make is to add Maurice Morris to handcuff Alexander or Dominic Rhodes to handcuff Jordan.