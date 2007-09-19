Fantasy mailbag: Time to sit the studs?

Who should I start in Week 3: Marshawn Lynch, Derrick Ward or Cadillac Williams? I need to start two of three. I could also add Jerious Norwood off the waiver wire. What's your call? -– K. Smelser, Indianapolis, Ind.
Michael Fabiano: Based on the numbers, it's hard not to start Williams against St. Louis. The Rams have surrendered an average of 137.5 rushing yards per game after two weeks, and Frank Gore beat them for two touchdowns this past weekend. The second back to start should be based on your league's scoring system. If points are rewarded for receptions, the versatile Lynch would be the better option despite a hard matchup in New England. In a standard format, however, it's better to side with Ward.
When does it make sense to sit your studs in favor of reserves with better matchups? I wanted to kick myself last week when I sat Brett Favre, Jamal Lewis and Braylon Edwards in favor of Drew Brees, Steven Jackson and Lee Evans. -– T. Burvill, Australia
E-mail Fabiano!
One of the most respected fantasy football minds in the business, Michael Fabiano is here at NFL.com. In addition to providing first-class fantasy analysis, Fabiano will answer your fantasy questions in his weekly mailbag. Got a question for Mike? Click here to submit it.
M.F.: I have to be honest -- I would have started Brees, Jackson and Evans ahead of Favre, Lewis and Edwards too. In fact, most people would have done the same. I tend to stick with the studs in most cases, but there are times when the matchup is so bleak that I'll take a chance on another back with a more favorable opponent. A perfect example happened this past weekend in Chicago, where Larry Johnson faced a formidable Bears defense without an effective pass attack and with a weakened offensive line. If I had a back like Adrian Peterson, for example, I would have reserved Johnson and started the rookie runner.
Again, I stick with the top players on my roster in most cases, but an alternative move does warrant consideration when all signs point toward the stud, in this case Johnson, being in a dire situation. What's more, continued poor numbers in the first half of the season would cause me to more strongly consider sitting that stud player in the second half in my roster warranted such a move.
I need to start one of these three wide receivers in Week 3: Bernard Berrian, Anquan Boldin or Calvin Johnson. Who should I choose? -– J. Law, Virginia
M.F.: Johnson has scored a touchdown in consecutive weeks and Berrian has a tremendous matchup at home against Dallas, but in this case I'll stick with the stud and start Boldin. Berrian seems like the better choice on paper, but he looked like a solid option last week against Kansas City and was unable to muster a solid stat line. Whether it was Berrian's fault or Rex Grossman's ineffectiveness, Berrian remains inconsistent. Boldin faces a Baltimore defense that hasn't been too formidable against the pass after two weeks -- the Ravens have surrendered an average of 227.0 receiving yards per game -- so start the talented Arizona wideout.
I have Jeff Garcia and Matt Hasselbeck at quarterback and Shaun Alexander, LaMont Jordan, Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson and Leon Washington at running back. My wide receivers are Deion Branch, Devery Henderson, Andre Johnson, Chad Johnson, Jerry Porter and Wes Welker. I'm in a standard league and would like to upgrade at quarterback. Should I offer another owner Hasselbeck, Lynch and Porter for Tom Brady? –- K. Seto, Honolulu, Hawaii
M.F.: Since you have good backfield depth (I'll assume the Adrian Peterson you mentioned is from Minnesota and not Chicago), it makes sense to trade from that depth in order to improve another part of your roster. I would first offer just Hasselbeck and Lynch for Brady and see what happens. If that offer is rejected, then I'd take it a step further and add Porter to the deal. You always want to offer less than you're willing to part with in the initial offer. If you do land Brady, I would make sure to fill the one or two vacant roster spots as soon as possible. One move you might want to make is to add Maurice Morris to handcuff Alexander or Dominic Rhodes to handcuff Jordan.
What is the deal with Vernon Davis? I drafted him in the 10th round and thought he was a steal. Now he looks like a bust! Should I release him and add Eric Johnson or Greg Olsen? –- A. Burre, Lancaster, Mich.
M.F.: I wish I knew what the deal was with Davis, because I loved this kid headed into the season. While we are just two weeks in, Davis' lack of production (and targets) is a bit of an enigma. He worked hard in the offense to better understand the 49ers offense and gain a rapport with Alex Smith, but his added dedication hasn't equaled an increase in numbers. While there have been questions about Davis' mental approach, I tend to think Smith's inconsistent performances are at least partially to blame. Until Smith matures into an effective pocket passer, Davis could be in for some porous stat lines. I wouldn't release him at this time, but a few more bad weeks should land him on the waiver wire.
I have been offered LaMont Jordan and Terrell Owens for LaDainian Tomlinson. L.T. has been awful this season -- should I make this deal? -– W. Erickson, Canada
M.F.: It seems like a nice offer on the surface, but this owner is trying to sell high with Jordan and added Owens in to sweeten the deal. The bottom line here is simple -- unless it's a Godfather of a deal, you should not trade Tomlinson. Remember, he has never been the type of back to start a season on fire. Even when the broke the NFL's touchdown record last season, L.T. had just three touchdowns in his first four starts and 100 or more yards just once in the first six weeks.
Great call on Brett Favre last week. He won me an important game. Now I need some more advice -- Should I start Favre or Matt Hasselbeck in Week 3? -– J. Davidson, St. Paul, Minn.
M.F.: Favre sure did look terrific against the New York Giants, but he has a much harder task this week against what will be a mad San Diego team. The Chargers have allowed an average of just 194.5 passing yards per game on the season, so Favre won't be able to duplicate last week's success. On the other hand, Hasselbeck faces a Cincinnati defense that made Derek Anderson look like Brian Sipe in Week 2. The Bengals have allowed an average of 267.5 passing yards and five passing touchdowns after two weeks, so use Hasselbeck with confidence.
I have no idea who to start this week at running back between DeShaun Foster, Maurice Jones-Drew and Laurence Maroney. They've all been terrible! Who should I use? -– D. Edwards, Austin, Texas.
M.F.: This trio has underachieved without question, but it's hard not to love Maroney's matchup in Week 3. He'll face an injury-depleted Buffalo defense that has allowed an average of 177.5 rushing yards per game (that's the third most in the NFL) and has surrendered 100-plus yards rushing to Travis Henry and Willie Parker. Don't be shocked if this is the week Maroney shows off the skills and abilities that made him a borderline first- or second-round selection in drafts.
Will Lee Evans turn it around this season? Should I sit him this week and start Darrell Jackson or Deion Branch instead? -- R. Fallon, Little Rock, Ark.
M.F.: Evans will turn it around sooner than later based on a schedule that includes some bad pass defenses like the Jets (2 - 241.0 receiving YPG allowed), Dallas (303.0 receiving YPG allowed), Cincinnati (275.0 receiving YPG allowed), Cleveland (281.0 receiving YPG allowed) and the Giants (315.5 receiving YPG allowed). However, this week he'll be hard pressed to produce against a New England defense that has surrendered a mere 190.5 receiving yards per game. Evans, who had just three catches for 35 yards against the Patriots last season and has never scored on them in his career, should be reserved in favor of Branch.
I have been offered Jake Delhomme and Joey Galloway for Jon Kitna and Chris Chambers. Should I make this move? –- M. Donaldson, Watertown, Mass.
M.F.: This is another sell-high trade offer, as Delhomme and Galloway are red hot and have far more value now than they will the rest of the season. Since Kitna will throw for 4,000-plus yards and 20-plus touchdowns by default in Detroit (the Lions have thrown the football 73 percent of the time in the first two weeks), and Chambers and Galloway are close in value, I would reject this deal.