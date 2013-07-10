Fantasy mailbag: Time to give up on Ryan Mathews?

Michael Fabiano: Ah, the McFadden debate. It might seem like we have this discussion every season because, well, we do. It's a question of talent versus risk, and there might not be a riskier runner in fantasy football. He's never played a full season in the NFL, as injuries have limited him to 13 games or fewer in each of his pro campaigns. That is the major con when it comes to the former Arkansas standout. The pros, and there are several this season, are that McFadden will be featured in a new power-running scheme and is guaranteed to be motivated to produce in what is a contract year. If you think he's worth a roll of the dice, McFadden is going to come off the board in either the third or fourth round -- just be sure to keep tabs on the backfield competition behind him so you're aware of Run DMC's handcuff.