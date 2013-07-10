Fantasy mailbag: Time to give up on Ryan Mathews?

What are your thoughts on Darren McFadden? Is he going to be worth a third- or fourth-round selection? - @BrantReader (via Twitter)
Michael Fabiano: Ah, the McFadden debate. It might seem like we have this discussion every season because, well, we do. It's a question of talent versus risk, and there might not be a riskier runner in fantasy football. He's never played a full season in the NFL, as injuries have limited him to 13 games or fewer in each of his pro campaigns. That is the major con when it comes to the former Arkansas standout. The pros, and there are several this season, are that McFadden will be featured in a new power-running scheme and is guaranteed to be motivated to produce in what is a contract year. If you think he's worth a roll of the dice, McFadden is going to come off the board in either the third or fourth round -- just be sure to keep tabs on the backfield competition behind him so you're aware of Run DMC's handcuff.
Is Tim Tebow now draftable in fantasy football leagues with Aaron Hernandez out of New England? Could the Patriots use him as an "OW" now? - J. Dilliplane (via Facebook)
M.F.: All the reports I've heard out of New England suggest that Tebow is unlikely to take snaps at tight end during training camp. He will be there to compete for one of the two reserve quarterback spots behind Tom Brady and is a good bet to open the season third on the depth chart with Ryan Mallett also ahead of him. Unless that scenario changes between now and the start of the regular season, Tebow isn't going to be worth even a late-round flier.
Which running back would you draft first in a PPR league from Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin and Trent Richardson? - @khy4213 (via Twitter)
M.F.: I'm going with Martin here, as he's a durable performer with the skills to thrive both as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield. He proved that as a rookie, catching 49 passes while also recording close to 2,000 scrimmage yards with 12 total touchdowns for the Buccaneers. With LeGarrette Blount now in New England and no real competition for backfield touches, Martin is also a lock to touch the football 325-plus times in 2013.
M.F.: I'd say so, especially if the rest of the owners in your league focus on taking running backs in the first round. In the drafts I have done to this point, Morris is going either late in the first round or with one of the first two picks in Round 2. There is always the spector of Shanahanigans, as Adam Rank likes to call it, but it's tough to envision a scenario where Morris doesn't remain the featured back once again.
Which quarterback is a better value based on ADP (average draft position): Robert Griffin III or Matthew Stafford? - @FantasyFreshman (via Twitter)
M.F.: Based on NFL.com's current ADP, both of these quarterbacks have a chance to be major bargains. Griffin III is coming off the board late in Round 5 (49.44), while Stafford is a ninth-round selection (86.65). If I had to pick one of those two signal-callers based on their draft position, it would be RGIII -- he's still available in close to the sixth round, which is right around the time I would be looking to fill that position. With that said, Stafford also has bargain potential written all over him. A virtual lock to throw for over 4,500 yards, the Lions signal-caller should also improve on the 20 touchdown passes he tossed in 2012.
Which running back would you pick with the No. 4 overall selection in a PPR league -- Ray Rice or Jamaal Charles? - I. Freeman (via Facebook)
M.F.: This is close -- it's like trying to decide on whether to go on a date with Kate Upton or Blake Lively (not that I've had to make that sort of decision -- that's another type of fantasy). But if forced to make a choice, I would side with Rice. I love Charles this season in both standard and PPR leagues as he's destined to catch more passes under coach Andy Reid. On the flip side, Rice has caught no fewer than 61 passes in each of the last four years, two of which he hauled in at least 76. All of this talk about Bernard Pierce aside, I still see Rice, 26, as the runner to draft.
Who will have the bigger bounce-back season -- Philip Rivers or Maurice Jones-Drew? - @barney71229096 (via Twitter)
M.F.: I'm not sold that Rivers will ever bounce back. If you look at the tape of him over the last two years, it's pretty evident that he has experienced a regression in arm strength. He's also seen his fantasy point totals fall in each of the last three years. Sure, the addition of coach Mike McCoy is a positive, but I really don't see Rivers moving back into No. 1 fantasy quarterback territory. As for MJD, he should be motivated to prove last season was a fluke and not the norm. He still has plenty left in the tank at 28, and "Pocket Hercules" is also in a contract year.
What are your thoughts on the following wide receivers: Kenny Britt, Cordarrelle Patterson, Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin? - F. Wilcher (via Facebook)
M.F.: Britt is the epitome of a risk-reward fantasy wideout, but he's a player I am willing to take a chance on in the middle to late rounds. Also in a contract year, the Rutgers product will be motivated to produce good numbers while also trying to move forward from his past off-the-field drama. Patterson is talented but raw, and I wouldn't touch him until the late rounds. As for the other two rookies, I don't see either of them making much noise -- or being draftable in seasonal formats. If I had to choose one it would be Woods, but I also can't help but think about the failures of Southern California wide receivers (sans Keyshawn Johnson) at the pro level.
M.F.: Sure, there's hope that he can be a productive NFL runner, but I've lost all faith in him emerging into an elite fantasy option. He hasn't been the most durable back at the pro level, and he's clearly not seen as a three-down runner. In fact, he played on just five third downs last season -- and now Danny Woodhead is likely to fill that role in 2013. Despite my past (and now regrettable) recommendations on Mathews as a potential fantasy star, I just couldn't pick him as more than a flex starter at this point.
I can retain two players and my best options are Jimmy Graham (Round 3) and Stafford (Round 4). Should I keep one of them or both? - K. Folkerts (via Facebook)
M.F.: I would keep Graham and throw Stafford back into the pool of available players. The best tight end in fantasy football, Graham is like having an additional wide receiver in your starting lineup. He's also going to be drafted in the second or third round in most leagues, so you're not losing out in terms of value. Stafford, on the flip side, is falling in drafts after a disappointing 2012 campaign. While I do think he'll bounce back and throw more touchdowns, Stafford isn't going to be picked until after Round 8.
