Fantasy mailbag: The changing landscape of fantasy football

Michael Fabiano: I'd have to agree with that top five at this time, and it's true that this season has altered the landscape of fantasy football drafts. Most fantasy analysts (myself included) have always been steadfast on the importance of running backs, but it's time to change that train of thought. As the NFL has changed into a passing league, so should fantasy football look to add quarterbacks and wide receivers earlier in drafts. I still think running backs will be prominent in the first two rounds, as the likes of Peterson, Tomlinson, Joseph Addai, Ronnie Brown, Reggie Bush, Steven Jackson, Larry Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, Willis McGahee, Willie Parker and Brian Westbrook will be off the board. However, you won't see owners take chances on the likes of Shaun Alexander, Cedric Benson, Ahman Green, Thomas Jones or Deuce McAllister until the middle stanzas. Instead, quarterbacks and wideouts will be far more dominant. We still have six more weeks in this fantasy season, but I have to admit I'm already fired up to prepare for 2008.