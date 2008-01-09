Fantasy mailbag: Smith should rebound in 2008

The player whose value could see the greatest increase is Gore, who will become a receptions machine out of the backfield. While Martz's offenses have abandoned the run at times in the past, this team has far less talent at wideout than the attacks he led in both St. Louis and Detroit. That means Gore, who is the team's most dangerous threat, should still see 250-300 carries. An underrated receiver out of the backfield, Gore has averaged 57 catches over the past two seasons and is almost guaranteed to see 65-75 catches with Martz at the helm. That makes him a more attractive No. 1 fantasy runner across the board.