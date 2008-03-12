Fantasy mailbag: Smith has competition in San Francisco

M.F.: Michael Turner will be a popular candidate after his move from San Diego to Atlanta, but he'll be more of a sleeper/breakout option in 2008 drafts. There are a few other backs such as Julius Jones and DeAngelo Williams that have seen their value increase due to free-agent movement, but one player who will be under the radar and has a chance to make some noise is Houston's Chris Taylor. With a brittle Ahman Green and Darius Walker the top two options on the team's current depth chart, Taylor could earn a prominent role. He has worked hard to recover from the injured knee that cost him the entire 2007 season, and head coach Gary Kubiak sees Taylor as a perfect fit for the team's zone-blocking scheme. I wouldn't be at all shocked to see Taylor's name mentioned quite a bit around fantasy circles in the weeks and months to come, so keep him on the radar for next season.