Fantasy mailbag: Schaub 's value on the rise

M.F.: I tend to draft two runners in the first two rounds and a stud wideout in Round 3, but it doesn't hurt at all to have Maroney, Bush and McAllister. You'll have to use Norwood in Week 4 since the Saints are on a bye, but otherwise your backfield is solid. I like Rivers as a fantasy starter, but I think you could have done much better than Harrington as a No. 2. Your receivers are decent if you don't mind using two Jets (if you're required to start three wideouts). McMichael is a borderline No. 1 or 2 fantasy tight end, but he has the same bye as Olsen so you'll have to make a move at the position in Week 9.