Fantasy mailbag: Pittman clouds Denver's backfield situation

M.F.: In a league that starts three running backs, I would assume that most teams will keep a back. In fact, the only teams I can see not keeping one would be the owners of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Randy Moss. That means there will be a number of attractive quarterbacks (Drew Brees, Carson Palmer, etc.) thrown back into the pool of available players. If you're certain you can land McGahee in the re-draft, however, it does make sense to retain Roethlisberger based on the immense value. In that case, focus on backs in each of the first two rounds and don't focus on a No. 2 quarterback until the later stanzas.