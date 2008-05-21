Fantasy mailbag: Minnesota leads all fantasy defensive teams

M.F.: There's no question that Brennan was an absolute statistical machine at Hawaii, but I don't think he has much of a chance to be prominent in the NFL or fantasy football. First, he needs to come back from a surgical procedure on his hip and could be placed on injured reserve next season. Second, his collegiate numbers were inflated because he played in the pass-laden offense of June Jones. Much like Andre Ware and David Klingler (to name a few), many quarterbacks who star in such offensive attacks at the collegiate level fail to produce or meet expectations at the NFL level. I don't think Brennan will be much different.