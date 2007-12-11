Fantasy mailbag: Merriman out for Week 15

M.F.: Harrison, who had missed six starts in his career before this season, was inactive for his eighth consecutive contest in Week 14. He has done some limited work in practice in recent weeks, but it seems the Colts will not use him this weekend in Oakland. This is pure speculation, but the team has a two-game lead on Pittsburgh for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and faces the Raiders and Houston over the next two weeks. That makes me think Harrison will be sidelined until (at the very least) the regular-season finale against Tennessee. If the knee is still a concern and the Colts feel he's at least in close to playing shape, Harrison could be out until the second round of the postseason (if the team earns a bye). Overall, I'd be shocked to see him make an appearance, no less an impact, in the fantasy football postseason.