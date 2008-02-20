Fantasy mailbag: McFadden could make immediate impact

M.F.: Turner will have no shortage of suitors in the weeks and months to come, as teams like Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas or Houston could have interest. His true value will be based on what role he earns with his new team, as more and more offenses now utilize backfield committees. He would have tremendous value with the Browns, who would add him and pass on Jamal Lewis, and the spot on the Texans roster would make him attractive as well. However, Turner's stock would be more limited if he landed with a team like the Bears or Cowboys, where he would be used in conjunction with an incumbent runner. In a best-case scenario, I can see Turner selected in the second to fourth rounds of all fantasy drafts.