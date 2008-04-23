Fantasy mailbag: McFadden could be a Top-10 fantasy back

M.F.: Benson has failed to meet expectations to this point, but Chicago should allow him at least one more chance to prove himself at the NFL level. The team has a $35 million investment in Benson, who should be back to 100 percent from a broken ankle in time for training camp, so I wouldn't be a bit shocked to see him atop the depth chart in 2008. The Bears have other needs, maybe none more pressing than on their offensive line, so I'd look for the team to draft Pittsburgh OT Jeff Otah or Vanderbilt OT Chris Williams in the first round. Benson would be a viable No. 3 fantasy back if he remains a starter, but his true value won't be determined until after the NFL Draft.