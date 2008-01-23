Fantasy mailbag: L.J., Gore should rebound in 2008

M.F.: McGahee, who had one of the best seasons of his NFL career in 2007, is a far more viable keeper option than Henry and is the back to retain. Reports out of Denver indicate Henry will have to take a significant paycut to remain with the Broncos, so I wouldn't be shocked to see him to be in another uniform next season. That would seem to indicate an increase in the value of Selvin Young, but head coach Mike Shanahan doesn't feel that Young is an every-down back. In fact, Shanahan believes the ideal situation for Young is to see 10-15 carries a week and share the workload with a power back that could come in via the draft or as a free agent.