Fantasy mailbag: Jackson could top 2008 running backs

M.F.: I've seen some experts predict that Greg Jennings, Donald Driver and James Jones won't lose a lot of value with Rodgers under center, but I can't see how that will be true based on the numbers. Favre threw 28 touchdown passes last season, and Rodgers would do well to throw for even 18 scores in 2008. That's 10 fewer touchdown catches during the course of the season, which will impact this trio on the stat sheets. I now have Jennings ranked behind the likes of Wes Welker, Roy Williams and Anquan Boldin and as a No. 2 fantasy wideout. Driver is more of a borderline No. 2 or 3 wideout and Jones is now a No. 5 option. Donald Lee also loses some value and is more of a high-end No. 2 tight end.