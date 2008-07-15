Fantasy mailbag: Holt still has plenty of fantasy value in 2008

M.F.: Curtis did post the first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2007, and I like him as a No. 3 fantasy wideout this season. However, keep in mind that 41 percent of his yardage and 83 percent of his touchdowns came in three games, so he wasn't at all consistent. Dunn's value does increase if Cadillac Williams is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start the regular season, but he's not someone you want to lean on in fantasy land. In fact, he's more attractive as a handcuff for owners who draft Earnest Graham. It's also not a positive sign for Dunn's value that the Buccaneers might have had some interest in Kevin Jones before the free agent signed with Chicago.