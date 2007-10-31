Fantasy mailbag: Hasselbeck should dominate in Week 9

M.F.: That pass from Favre to Jennings made some real waves in fantasy football's Week 8. I won a game in one league by three points based on that pass, and I lost a game by three points based on that pass as well. Cooley has been a touchdown machine this season and faces a tremendous matchup against the Jets, but it's impossible to sit Witten unless you also have Antonio Gates on your roster. Witten is second in fantasy points at the tight end position, and he always has success against Philadelphia. In his past six games against the Eagles, Witten has averaged six receptions for 68 yards. Echemandu does warrant serious consideration, especially after Texans head coach Gary Kubiak expressed concern with the health of Ahman Green. With Green's status for Week 9 in doubt, Echemandu becomes a viable fantasy starter against Oakland's 30th-ranked run defense.