Fantasy mailbag: Grant's a keeper in 2008

Ward, who is also a potential free agent, has started negotiations with the New York Giants about a new contract. But with Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw in the mix, Ward would be no better than third on the depth chart if he remains in the Big Apple. Watson might have the most value of the players you've mentioned, but Cincinnati's backfield could be crowded with Rudi Johnson and Kenny Irons on the roster. Offensive coordinator Bob Bratkowski has targeted the run as an area of improvement, so the team could decide to part with Johnson and use Watson and Irons in a committee. The Bengals could also add a veteran back or draft a runner in April, so this situation is up in the air at this time.