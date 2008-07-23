Fantasy mailbag: Forte still the main man in Chicago

M.F.: The Vikings were actually dead last in the league against the pass last season, but that didn't keep them from being a top-10 fantasy defense on NFL.com. This unit did rank first against the run, however, holding opponents to an average of just over 74 yards per game. That evened out the number of passing yards it allowed. They also scored a combined nine touchdowns on defense and special teams, and finished eighth in the NFL with 38 sacks. That number is certain to rise after the addition of Jared Allen, who had 15 and a half sacks of his own last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. San Diego is a solid unit as well, but Minnesota is the cream of the defensive crop in 2008.