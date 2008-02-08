Fantasy mailbag: Eli's value on the rise?

M.F.: Even if Leinart is atop the Arizona depth chart to start training camp (all indications are that he will), I would still retain Anderson after his impressive 2007 season. Leinart looked awful in five starts, as he averaged fewer than 130 passing yards and had more turnovers (4) than touchdowns (2). The offensive attack of head coach Ken Whisenhunt has been based on the run for most of his tenure at the pro level, and Leinart still has veteran Kurt Warner behind him. Warner, who would be a top-10 quarterback in fantasy land if he were the one favored to start, threw for almost 3,500 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns in 14 games (11 starts) last season. Leinart hasn't shown that he can be that sort of explosive point producer, so I'd temper his statistical expectations even with the dynamic duo of Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald at his disposal.