Fantasy mailbag: Don't overrate Cromartie in IDP leagues

M.F.: I think Brown could have a slow start to this season as he returns from reconstructive knee surgery, and all reports indicate he will lose at least some carries to Williams. That makes Lewis, a true featured back in Cleveland, more attractive in seasonal formats. But in a keeper league, you need to look into the future rather than examine one season. Brown, 26, has more long term value than Lewis, who turns 29 this summer. I also doubt Williams will be in the mix for more than a season or two with Miami. As a result, I'd have to pull the trigger and accept this trade offer.