Fantasy mailbag: Can CJ2K find consistency

Michael Fabiano: I don't like to call players "must-starts" in most cases, but there are going to be some weeks where Rivers is highly attractive. Let's look at his schedule -- the Cincinnati Bengals come to town in Week 13, and their defense has allowed an average of 18.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road. Next is a date with the New York Giants (Week 14), who have also surrendered an average of over 18 fantasy points per game to signal-callers on the road. Rivers next faces the Denver Broncos, which is his most difficult opponent -- their defense has allowed an average of 15.9 points per game to the quarterback position at home. In his final start of the fantasy postseason (Week 16), Rivers goes up against an Oakland Raiders defense that is allowing over 16 fantasy points per game to opposing field generals on the road. In all, he's going to be quite an attractive fantasy option more often than not.