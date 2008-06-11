Fantasy mailbag: Brees remains a top fantasy option

M.F.: The decision to retain Romo, Barber or Lynch depends on the league's scoring system, your position in the re-draft and the number of teams in the league. If quarterbacks are rewarded just four points for passing touchdowns, then Romo loses some of his luster. In that case, I'd retain Barber ahead of Lynch. However, if the league rewards six points for all scores and your draft position is favorable, I'd retain Romo and look to re-acquire either Barber or Lynch in the re-draft. I'd also retain Romo ahead of the two backs if your league is smaller (10 or fewer teams) since more attractive runners will be on the board. I also agree that by keeping two players and using the reverse order of last season's standings, your league should remain competitive season in and season out.