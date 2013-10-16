Fantasy mailbag: Any hope for Doug Martin?

M.F.: The fact that Colston had just three targets and 11 yards against the Patriots, who shut down Jimmy Graham with CB Aqib Talib, should have owners worried. He also has recorded a combined 2.60 fantasy points over the last two weeks, and has failed to score double-digit points in a game since Week 1. Colston also is not seeing any looks in the red zone, which is worrisome for a player who is used to finding the end zone. Hopefully, the Saints will figure out a way to get him more involved in the passing game during their bye week, after which time a favorable matchup against the Bills awaits. For now, he shouldn't be seen as more than a No. 3 fantasy wideout.