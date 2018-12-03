Fantasy Live: Unpackin' Pack Backin'

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to recap all things fantasy from Week 13. Marcas and Fabs get into the news of the weekend such as Kareem Hunt being released from the Chiefs and A.J. Green re-injuring his foot (2:22). Next the guys "unpacked" the Packers breaking down the firing of Mike McCarthy and replacing him with Joe Philbin as interim head coach (13:30). M.G. & Fabs then decided if a few players recent success is real or a mirage (23:55)? The guys went over the waiver wire adds for Week 14 (38:00) and wrapped up the show with some Monday Moanin' Tweets (44:40).
Listen to the podcast below:
