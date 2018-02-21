Fantasy LIVE: Troy Renck talks potential free agents

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news including Kirk Cousins pending free agency ... the Jets reportedly willing to pay more than anyone else for his services (3:45) AJ McCarron is now a free agent (6:51), and the Browns are expected to go after free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11:48). The crew also discusses the franchise fate of Allen Robinson and Le'Veon Bell. (20:00) As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (50:15) Like, Share, Subscribe!