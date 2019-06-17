Fantasy Live: The Hard Knocks Life

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back all in studio together again for a new Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys start off with some news of the week such as Jay Gruden saying Dwayne Haskins deserves a shot to start and Ronald Jones saying he's ready to put his disappointing rookie season behind him (2:22). Next, the group decides if certain players like D.K. Metcalf or Randall Cobb should make them get on the hype train or if it's a smoke screen (18:37)? Then, the trio talks about the Oakland Raiders being selected to appear on HBO's Hard Knocks (35:02). They rap up the show by talking about their social poll for the week - which was the best year for Hard Knocks (39:45)?
Listen to the podcast below:
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond. In the NFL's continuing effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars, NFL legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2022 NFL Draft by announcing various selections in Las Vegas. The Giants are not picking up the option on quarterback Daniel Jones, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported, while New York is exercising the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze admitted he has "no clue on what's really gonna happen tonight" in regard to which team selects QB Malik Willis. Freeze added that the Panthers, Steelers and Seahawks have had the most contact.
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
In the NFL's continuing effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars, NFL legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2022 NFL Draft by announcing various selections in Las Vegas.
The Giants are not picking up the option on quarterback Daniel Jones, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported, while New York is exercising the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze admitted he has "no clue on what's really gonna happen tonight" in regard to which team selects QB Malik Willis. Freeze added that the Panthers, Steelers and Seahawks have had the most contact.
