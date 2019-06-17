Fantasy Live: The Hard Knocks Life

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back all in studio together again for a new Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys start off with some news of the week such as Jay Gruden saying Dwayne Haskins deserves a shot to start and Ronald Jones saying he's ready to put his disappointing rookie season behind him (2:22). Next, the group decides if certain players like D.K. Metcalf or Randall Cobb should make them get on the hype train or if it's a smoke screen (18:37)? Then, the trio talks about the Oakland Raiders being selected to appear on HBO's Hard Knocks (35:02). They rap up the show by talking about their social poll for the week - which was the best year for Hard Knocks (39:45)?