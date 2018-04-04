Fantasy Live: Steve Clarkson talks QBs; Gelhar returns

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news including the Rams' recent signing and trading frenzy (11:02), Jordan Reed is already hurt (19:05). The crew also discusses the Browns completing their future championship roster by signing receiver Jeff Janis. (24:48) As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (52:34) Like, Share, Subscribe!
After a shocking trade in 2021, Jared Goff was sent off to the Detroit Lions, but despite low expectations, seems pleased with how it all went. "In hindsight, (being traded to Detroit) was the greatest thing that ever happened to me, for my career and my development as a human," Goff said. The Rams are slated to make a first-round selection for the first time since 2016. Should Los Angeles hold on to its first-rounder and make the pick April 25 in Detroit, it will snap the second-longest streak without an opening-round selection in the common draft era. The Packers defense has for so long been a case of broad talent, limited execution. Green Bay's introduction of Jeff Hafley is meant to change that, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark believes the new coordinator will specifically let the defensive line amp up the aggression.
QB Jared Goff says being traded to Lions 'was the greatest thing that ever happened to me'
Rams set to snap seven-year streak without first-round selection
Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'
