Fantasy Live: Show Runners

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the podcast studio to recap Super Bowl LIII! The guys start up with their thoughts on the Patriots defeating the Rams and then get into the news of the week like the Dolphins announcing Brian Flores as head coach while the Bengals announced Zac Taylor as theirs as well (5:18). Next, the trio gets into some running back talk, first with Todd Gurley being a non factor in the playoffs for the Rams, how running backs being undervalued by teams will effect their fantasy production and "Hero or Hype: RB edition" (15:45). Then, the group wraps up the show with Marcas, Fabs, Graham and Eddie Spaghetti giving their 'Pick of Pop' of the best things in pop culture they've consumed lately (44:25).