Fantasy LIVE: Recapping an Epic Divisional Round

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to recap Divisional Round weekend, including an epic, improbable finish in Minnesota (5:40), and an overconfident Steelers team losing at home to the Jaguars (13:45). The guys also discuss their NFL Playoff Challenge rosters (32:40) before closing out the show with a round of Daily Daps (38:25). Like, subscribe and download!
