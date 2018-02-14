Fantasy Live Podcast: Will Seahawks keep Jimmy Graham?

Happy Valentine's Day Fantasy Freaks and Geeks! The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all of the latest news, including Colts new head coach Frank Reich, Giants adding Mike Shula as an offensive coordinator and Jimmy Graham's pending free-agent status. The crew also discusses if DeMarco Murray will ever start a game again since he's among the top candidates to be cut in the AFC. As always, they close a show with Daily Daps but also the best Valentine's Day gifts to give to a loved one. Like, Share, Subscribe!