Fantasy Live Podcast: Will Seahawks keep Jimmy Graham?

Published: Feb 14, 2018 at 07:58 AM

Happy Valentine's Day Fantasy Freaks and Geeks! The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all of the latest news, including Colts new head coach Frank Reich, Giants adding Mike Shula as an offensive coordinator and Jimmy Graham's pending free-agent status. The crew also discusses if DeMarco Murray will ever start a game again since he's among the top candidates to be cut in the AFC. As always, they close a show with Daily Daps but also the best Valentine's Day gifts to give to a loved one. Like, Share, Subscribe!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants evaluating Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay; Daniel Jones in concussion protocol

A disastrous Week 5 has the Giants on the ropes. The team hopes the week ahead provides some much-need relief in the wake of a rash of brutal injuries.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 5 Fantasy Recap (aka Plead the Fifth)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 5! 
news

Move the Sticks: Week 5 big games, rookie report card, closers, rookie pass catchers

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio look at which teams lost certain aspects and which teams found parts of their play this week.
news

Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 6 of 2021 NFL season

NFL.com's Michael F. Florio breaks down the players you should try to scoop off the fantasy football waiver wire for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW