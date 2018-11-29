Analysis

Fantasy Live Podcast: The Baker's dozens

Published: Nov 29, 2018 at 12:21 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to preview everything fantasy football for Week 13! The guys start off with the some of the biggest news of the week, including Mitch Trubisky not playing against the Giants and A.J. Green expecting to play against the Broncos (2:40). Next, Marcas and Fabs give their Week 13 fantasy football preview for every game this weekend (6:55). Lastly, Eddie Spaghetti gives his "Delirious Pick" (53:35) and reads some Mailbag tweets to Marcas and Fabs (57:30).

Listen to the podcast:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts & Google Play

[Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>listen on google play music) alt=

