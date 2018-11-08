Fantasy Live Podcast: Downfield and Stream

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are in studio to recap everything fantasy football for Week 9! The group starts off with the biggest headlines of the week, including A.J. Green missing a few weeks with a toe injury and Le'Veon Bell cryptic message (3:30). Next, the guys go through nine questions after Week 9, such as should we worry about Mark Ingram and is O.J. Howard an elite tight end? (13:10). Finally, Eddie Spaghetti reads some #MondayMoanin Tweets (45:15).
