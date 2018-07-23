Fantasy Live Podcast: Best players you aren't drafting

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news such as Josh Gordon will miss the start of training camp... has he been suspended again? (6:35). Chris Carson the starter? (11:16) The crew also discusses the best fantasy players you aren't drafting (16:07). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (1:00:00)
