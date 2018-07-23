Fantasy Live Podcast: Best players you aren't drafting

Published: Jul 23, 2018 at 10:01 AM

The Fantasy crew assembles to give you all the latest news such as Josh Gordon will miss the start of training camp... has he been suspended again? (6:35). Chris Carson the starter? (11:16) The crew also discusses the best fantasy players you aren't drafting (16:07). As always, they close a show with Daily Daps. (1:00:00)

Listen to the podcast below:

